Fox News To Implement Telecommuting, Other Measures For Employees Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Fox News Media is taking steps to scale back its in-office employees at its New York headquarters and bureaus, with a telecommuting coverage beginning on Monday, out of concern over the unfold of the coronavirus.

In a memo to workers, CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Government Editor Jay Wallace wrote that there aren’t any instances of their workplaces or bureaus, however are taking “cautious and prudent measures” throughout the community.

Managers might be advising workers of whether or not they need to capacity to do their jobs remotely.

“As a multimedia information group, this isn’t doable for each unit, however our objective is to restrict private interplay, cut back the prospect of publicity wherever doable and preserve the well being and security of these workers who’re unable to telecommute,” Scott and Wallace wrote.

Fox News Media already has been taking a sequence of different measures that embody lowering in-studio bookings, with some reveals directed to depend on remotes or Skype. The community additionally has prohibited all non-essential enterprise journey since final Monday, and a few departments have been requested to cancel in-person conferences and summits. The viewers for The Greg Gutfield Present additionally has been canceled, and there might be no viewers for Fox & Mates for the foreseeable future. The community additionally canceled its upfront presentation to advertisers, which was to have been held on March 24.

Scott and Wallace additionally indicated that there can be some programming adjustments made given the brand new restrictions.

Other information networks and broadcast divisions even have taken steps to scale back worker journey and their in-office workforces.

On Wednesday, CBS News stated that it was shutting a few of its broadcast services in New York on Thursday and Friday after two workers examined optimistic for the coronavirus. NBC News and MSNBC is also implementing new telecommuting insurance policies, encouraging workers to make money working from home if they’ll have restricted impression on manufacturing.