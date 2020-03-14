Fox Business Puts ‘Trish Regan Primetime,’ ‘Kennedy’ On Hiatus, Citing Demands Of Coronavirus Coverage

Fox Business Community has put Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy on hiatus till additional discover, citing the protection calls for of the coronavirus protection.

Regan’s hiatus additionally comes after she made controversial feedback earlier this week, wherein she accused Democrats and the “liberal media” of focusing on President Donald Trump and overhyping the pandemic in contrast with earlier outbreaks. The section, titled “Coronavirus Impeachment Rip-off,” triggered a pushback on Twitter.

“Fox Business’ primetime packages Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy will each be on hiatus till additional discover,” a spokesperson mentioned. “Because of the calls for of the evolving pandemic disaster protection, we’re deploying all assets from each exhibits for staffing wants throughout crucial market hours. Fox Business will run lengthy kind programming in primetime for the foreseeable future.”

On Thursday, Fox Information introduced a collection of steps to restrict the variety of workers who work in-office through the coronavirus, in addition to to cut back the variety of in-studio visitors. CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Govt Editor Jay Wallace additionally indicted that the restrictions would imply programming adjustments.

On her present Monday, Regan blasted the media’s coronavirus protection. She mentioned: “The media’s response, with the worldwide city halls, and the media treating this like it’s some sort of missing-plane story, what’s that? Did they do that throughout ebola? No. We didn’t see this type of madness throughout SARS. And SARS and Ebola, these viruses have been way more lethal. So why the melodrama on such an agitated scale. Why are the markets reacting? I’ll provide you with two phrases: Donald Trump.”

Throughout the identical hour, Tucker Carlson, on his Fox Information Channel present, was warning that the specter of the virus was “actual” and mentioned, “Folks you belief, individuals you in all probability voted for, have spent weeks minimizing what’s clearly a really major problem.”

Of their memo to workers on Thursday, outlining the brand new in-office restrictions, Wallace and Scott wrote, “Please remember that viewers depend on us to remain knowledgeable throughout a disaster of this magnitude and we’re offering an essential public service to our viewers by functioning as a useful resource for all Individuals.”

On her present on Friday, after Trump’s press convention wherein he declared a nationwide emergency, Regan talked of the left and the appropriate coming collectively.