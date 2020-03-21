Fox Business Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A employees member of Fox Business Channel examined optimistic for the coronavirus.

The worker alerted the community on Friday of the outcomes.

In a memo to workers, Fox Information Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace stated that the staffer final labored on March 13 within the constructing at 1211 Avenue of the Americas.

“As quickly as we realized of the check outcome, we mandated that this worker’s direct co-workers/group self-quarantine for 14 days since final contact on the path of medical professionals,” they wrote. “We’re additionally doing a deep cleansing of all areas affected and can be persevering with all of our aggressive sanitizing and disinfecting efforts all through the whole constructing.”

Staffers at different information group — together with CNN, NBC Information, CBS Information and ABC Information — have examined optimistic for the virus.

“We’re totally supporting the worker and wishing them a speedy restoration,” Scott and Wallace wrote. “As we have now stated from day one among this disaster, the well being and security of our workers and their households is our primary concern.”

Fox Business additionally introduced earlier that it was scaling again two hours from its schedule, stopping manufacturing of FBN am at 5 a.m. ET and Bulls & Bears at 5 p.m. ET. Lou Dobbs Tonight will air at 5 p.m., and a repeat of his present will run at 7 p.m. ET.

“This scaled again schedule will be sure that we proceed to ship essential info to our viewers amidst this international pandemic and time of market volatility whereas serving to to struggle the additional escalation of the coronavirus,” Lauren Patterson, the president of Fox Business, stated in a press release.

Final week, Scott and Wallace introduced measures to cut back the variety of in-office workers throughout the disaster, in addition to to restrict in-studio company. In addition they stated that there can be some manufacturing and programming modifications, and exhibits that includes Trish Regan and Kennedy had been placed on hiatus. Fox additionally launched a web site, coronavirusnow.com, with the most recent information in regards to the pandemic.