‘Fourth Millennium’ returns with the ‘Origin’ and the ‘Horizon of the coronavirus to Four

“PI promised to arrive at the origin and I have fulfilled“: with this premise he faces Iker Jimenez the next return from ‘Fourth Millennium’ to Four, which will take place in early September with two special deliveries on Covid-19: ‘Origin’ and ‘Horizon’. In each of them, different aspects of the pandemic that has paralyzed the world and changed the lives of millions of people will be addressed.

‘Origin’ embark on a journey to the epicenter of coronavirus. In this special, Iker Jiménez will visit a Spanish high security laboratory in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, has been sequenced and isolated for study.

“After many months of negotiations, we have managed to get the cameras in and record the entire process. It is the closest thing to a science fiction movie, but it is a reality. We are going to see how Spanish scientists deal with this virus that still has a behavior that is really difficult to explain in some aspects“, Explain Iker Jimenez.

In addition, a ‘Fourth Millennium’ team will enter the Wuhan market, where it all began, as well as in the Chinese hospital where the epidemic began to be treated, among other contents.

The coronavirus horizon

The second special, called ‘Horizon’, will address the immediate future through interviews, testimonials and expert analysis to address the paradigm shifts that have occurred in the world as a consequence of the pandemic; the patents, vaccines and possible treatments to combat the effects of the coronavirus; and the management of the crisis and information related to Covid-19 in different countries of the world.

Both programs will have the leading experts in virology, immunology and biotechnology will participate, as Javier Canton, doctor in virology and expert in MERS-CoV coronavirus; Margarita del Val, virologist, immunologist and researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research; and Cesar Carballo, associate doctor of the Emergency Service of the Hospital Ramón y Cajal in Madrid, among others.

