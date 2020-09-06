‘Fourth Millennium’ returns with ‘Origin’, a special about COVID-19

Iker Jimenez and all the team that makes up Fourth millenium go back to Four with new installments of its fifteenth season, which will begin with two specials on the COVID-19: Origin and Horizon.

With Origin, first installment that the chain emits this Sunday, Fourth millenium undertake a trip to the epicenter of the coronavirus. In this special, viewers will be able to see how Iker Jiménez enters a high-security laboratory in Madrid where the virus, kept at 180º below zero, has been sequenced and isolated for study. In situ, the presenter will witness how the virus is subjected to ultraviolet rays and attacks healthy human cells.

In addition, a program team will delve into the Wuhan market, where it all startedas well as in the Chinese hospital where the epidemic began to be treated and in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from this country. The program will also show exclusive images of the Wuhan P4 laboratory, a research center authorized to handle the most dangerous and deadly pathogens.

Luis Miguel Gonzalez

Origin will also include the testimonies of prominent dissidents who have questioned the Chinese government’s management during the pandemic and they have warned about the disappearance of researchers, journalists and youtubers who were beginning to publicly denounce the situation that was really being experienced in the Asian country.

He second special, titled Horizon, will arrive at Cuatro next Sunday, September 13. At, the immediate future will be analyzed through interviews, testimonies and expert analysis to address the paradigm shifts that have occurred in the world as a result of the pandemic; patents, vaccines and possible treatments to combat the effects of the coronavirus; and crisis management and information related to Covid-19 in different countries, among other contents.

Reputed experts in virology, immunology and biotechnology will take part in both specials of the COVID-19 program. Javier Canton, doctor in virology and expert in MERS-CoV coronavirus; Luis Enrique Martin Otero, veterinary colonel coordinator of the Spanish Network of Biological Alert Laboratories (RE-LAB); and Cesar Carballo, deputy physician of the Emergency Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, will participate in Origin, while Adolfo García-Sastre, Professor of Medicine and Microbiology and Director of the Institute for Global Health and Emerging Pathogens at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York; Margarita del Val, virologist, immunologist and researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research; and Cesar Carballo They will intervene in Horizonte.

On his return to Four, Fourth millenium incorporates four new sections:

Millennium VR: the most technological bet of Iker Jiménez, who through virtual reality will take viewers to experience an amazing journey through history, archeology and science. “Millennium VR is a step into the future. It is something that will surprise everyone, the ability to travel around the planet, to travel to other worlds or to observe things that would seem to us only a few incredible years ago “, Iker Jiménez has assured.

Archives of the Inquisition: Where unknown documents on alchemy, witchcraft, ritual crimes and possessions will be analyzed, which for the presenter himself constitute “A commitment to our darkest history, but also more fascinating”.

The Guardians: This section focuses on the stories of encounters with beings who rescue humanity. They are, according to Iker Jiménez, “The friendly face of mystery”.

The Manga of Fourth millenium: From the hand of Kaoru okino, an outstanding Spanish cartoonist of manga, the program will delve into a spectacular comic about the great mysteries of our country.

