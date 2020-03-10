Fourth Coronavirus patient was in Alto Adige, now in isolation with rest of family



The fourth particular person to be acknowledged with Coronavirus travelled to Italy in late February, effectively being chief Charmaine Gauci talked about at current.

Addressing the media, she talked about that the individual, a abroad nationwide aged 49 who resides in Malta, travelled to Treviso on 23 February and went on to Alto Adige, returning to Malta on 27 February.

He didn’t self-quarantine immediately, nonetheless two days later decided to stay at dwelling.

It was just some days later that he developed a fever, and contacted the effectively being authorities.

The person involved was not going to work by the purpose he developed the symptons, and so the hazard of contagion is minimal, Gauci talked about. His affiliate had moreover stopped going to work by that time, and their daughter was not being despatched to highschool.

Swab checks proved optimistic for Coronavirus and the individual, who’s a foreigner, was taken to an isolated half at Mater Dei Hospital. His affiliate and daughter are moreover in isolation, although they haven’t any indicators. Outcomes of their checks shall be recognized later at current, Gauci talked about.

The federal authorities on Monday moreover launched that every one flights to and from Italy have been suspended until further uncover, whereas no journey by sea shall be allowed. Solely cargo, meals and medicines transportation shall be allowed.