‘Foundation’ TV Series Suspends Production In Ireland Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Add Apple TV+ and Skydance Tv’s high-profile Basis drama collection to the rising checklist of TV collection which have shut down manufacturing in face of a world coronavirus pandemic. The variation of Isaac Asimov’s dci-fi novel trilogy, starring Jared Harris and Lee Tempo, had been filming in Ireland because the nation’s largest-scale manufacturing ever,

The shutdown choice follows the announcement by Irish Prime Minister An Taoiseach of COVID-19 restrictive measures, which embody the canceling of any indoor mass gatherings of 100 individuals or extra and out of doors mass gatherings of greater than 500 individuals.

“Skydance, together with Apple, have made the choice to briefly droop filming on Basis, the styudio stated in an announcement to Deadline Thursday night time. “The well being and security of our forged and crew is our prime precedence and we’re carefully monitoring the state of affairs.”

The 10-episode collection chronicles the epic saga of The Basis, a band of exiles who uncover that the one method to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.