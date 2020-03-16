Former House Impeachment Attorney Daniel Goldman Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says Trump Is “Shockingly Unprepared” For Pandemic

Former House Intelligence Committee counsel Daniel Goldman took to Twitter to disclose that he has examined constructive for COVID-19 and made a degree that after experiencing signs and getting examined, the Trump administration is “shockingly unprepared” to deal with the pandemic.
Goldman, who was spotlighted throughout the House impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, began tweeting about his signs on March 11 and that led to a sequence of tweets that introduced us on his difficult journey of getting examined in New York. His signs weren’t extreme sufficient to be examined however he did check adverse for different viruses. That mentioned, he opted for self-isolation earlier than he lastly determined to drive to Stamford, Connecticut for a curbside check.
At this time he tweeted, “My #COVID19 check got here again constructive. I wish to thank everybody for the outpouring of help. It means rather a lot to my household and me. I’m nearly again to 100%. I’m fortunate sufficient to not fall within the susceptible class and, for me, it was identical to the flu.”
He continued, “My problem in getting a check regardless of the precise signs and a neg flu check underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to take care of this pandemic. In actual fact, I used to be advised that NYC hospitals STILL wouldn’t check my spouse — with comparable signs — until admitted.”
Goldman then known as out Trump saying that “he can attempt to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everybody who wants a check can get one, however that was not true one month in the past (when it ought to have been the case) and it isn’t true at present (when there is no such thing as a excuse).”
