Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Colton Underwood, the season 23 star of ABC’s competitors collection The Bachelor, has revealed he has examined optimistic for coronavirus. He cautioned that not solely the aged are affected by the sickness.

“I’m 28, I take into account myself fairly wholesome I work out usually, I eat wholesome, I grew to become symptomatic a couple of days in the past, bought my check outcomes again at the moment and they’re optimistic…it’s been kicking my ass simply to place it very bluntly,” Underwood mentioned in a video posted on social media.

“For these questioning what my signs are: headache, physique aches, night time sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough. At present I get winded doing easy duties like strolling up the steps getting off the bed,” he added.

He mentioned the explanation he determined to share the information was “to not trigger concern or panic, however to hopefully encourage you guys to remain dwelling, do your half, maintain yourselves, maintain each other.”

Underwood assured everybody he’s “doing okay” and is “in good spirits. He mentioned he has been staying at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s household dwelling. The 2 have been collectively because the March 2019 season 23 finale of The Bachelor.

“Sadly, we’re all on this collectively,” he added.

Underwood is the most recent celeb recognized to have examined optimistic for COVID-19 simply previously a number of days, together with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, Idris Elba, Rudy Gobert, Prince Albert of Monaco and NFL head coach Sean Payton.