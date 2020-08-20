‘FoQ: the reunion’: the actors who return to ‘Physics or Chemistry’

Only a couple of details are known about this television event designed exclusively for Atresplayer Premium. The two episodes of FoQ: the reunion They will take place during a wedding, which will help many of the Zurbarán students and teachers meet again and uncover secrets that until now had been able to remain hidden.

There is a lot of expectation to know which actors and actresses will be part of the cast of this long-awaited return of Physical or chemical, so for you to be aware of the latest news we have compiled all the confirmed names so far, which will be updated as we learn new news.

The cast of ‘FoQ: the reunion’

Who will be in this reboot? Well, many of those who were part of the original cast among them Maxi Iglesias, Ana Milan, Angy Fernández, Adrián Rodríguez, Adam Jezierski, Blanca Romero and Andrés Cheung. They will once again get into the shoes of Cabano, Olimpia, Yoli and other mythical characters so that we can see what happened to each of them ten years after they left the school where we met them.

The last to be confirmed has been Andrea Duro. The actress was in all the seasons of the series and was the one who participated in more episodes along with Ana Milan, who had already been confirmed. It was in all seven seasons.

Ten years later

A special event is what brings back those who were classmates during the best time of their lives. All have changed over time, some more than others, as their teachers tell them, although some of them seem to have trouble remembering who they were. So shall FoQ: the reunion, the sequel to two episodes of the legendary Antena 3 series.

Or maybe what one of them wants to forget is that, in reality, for all these years they have been keeping a secret. A secret that cost him a friendship from this group of friends. A reunion is the ideal setting to remember your best moments, smooth things over and confess what was never said. Because it is already known that at thirty the decisions that are made are forever.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.