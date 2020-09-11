‘FoQ: El reencuentro’ closes its cast and begins recording

Physics or chemistry, one of the most successful series of the last decade and a true phenomenon among young people, returns with a miniseries, a very special edition, to tell what has happened to its protagonists in the years that have elapsed since 2011, the closing date of original fiction. After knowing which actors of this one participate in the new version, Atresplayer Premium, the payment platform of Atresmedia, has started this week filming of FoQ: The Reunion, two highly anticipated episodes by Antena 3 fans.

Many of the protagonists of Physics or chemistry they will once again get into the skin of the characters that marked a whole generation of young people. Among the students, Andrea Duro (Yoli), Angy (Paula), Maxi Iglesias (Cabano), Sandra Blazquez (Soul), Adam Jezyerski (Gorka), Leonor Martin (Cova), Andres Cheung (Yan), Javier Calvo (Fer) and Adrian Rodriguez (David) will be part of the cast of the miniseries.

PABLO SANZ GARCIA

There will also be reunion between teachers. Ana Milan (Olympia), Blanca Romero (Irene), Alex Barahona (Berto) and Marc Clotet (Cowboy) will reprise the roles that made them so well known a decade ago. In addition, the fiction will feature the actor Jose Lamuno (Central Hospital, Serve and protect, Fugitive) in the role of Oriol.

‘Things to do before getting married’

Yoli’s wedding will be the great event that will bring together the Zurbarán teammates. A special date that will make all of them remember the good and the bad of the best time of their lives. All have changed over time, some more than others, as their teachers tell them, although some of them seem to have trouble remembering who they were.

Or maybe what one of them wants to forget is that, in reality, during all these years has been keeping a secret. A secret that cost him a friendship from this group of friends. A reunion is the ideal setting to remember your best moments, smooth things over and confess what was never said. Because it is already known that at thirty the decisions that are made are forever.

The phenomenon of a whole generation

Issued between 2008 and 2011, Physics or chemistry It told very closely and in a revolutionary way, without mincing words, what many young people of the time thought and worried about who were identified with the stories and characters of the series, which made it a benchmark since its premiere in TV.

The fiction premiered in Antenna 3 on February 4, 2008 to a huge audience success: more than 3.6 million viewers (20.9% screen share) saw the first episode and the opening of the Zurbarán Institute doors. The fame of its protagonists and the strength of its plots made it get more and more followers, touching 4 million viewers at the end of its second season. With 77 chapters and seven seasons behind him, Physics or chemistry he said goodbye in June 2011 confirming himself as one of the greatest fiction hits of recent times.

Now some of them return in these two chapters produced by Atresmedia TV In collaboration with Buendía Studies and with the participation of Boomerang TV. FoQ: The Reunion features Montse García, Sonia Martínez and David Troncoso in executive production. Lucía Alonso-Allende and Candela Izquierdo are co-executive producers.

At the head of the script is Carlos García Miranda while Juanma Pachón, who was already the director of the original series, is the director of the miniseries. Juanmi Hernández is the Production Director and Marta Petite, Art Director.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io