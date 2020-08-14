Flooxer begins filming the comedy ‘The People’s Queen’

The queen of the people, the new series of FLOOXER, the young content channel of Atresmedia that can be seen on ATRESplayer, you have already turned on the cameras to start recording. This is a comedy coming-of-age set in the patron saint festivities of the fictitious town of Polvaredas de la Sierra.

In this rural setting, The queen of the people will tell the passage to the maturity of its protagonists, four late adolescents who, at 18 years old, seek their own way of being special: Inma wants to be Queen of the parties, Estefi wants to end bullfighting, Nicole wants to regain her Instagram throne, and Javi… Javi wants the parties to never end.

Lucia Caraballo, Ana Jara, Omar Banana and Cristina Colom bring to life the protagonist gang. With them, Helena Ezquerro and Máximo Pastor they complete the casting of main characters. This cast of young actors will also be joined by great references of fiction and comedy from our country such as Melanie Olivares, Canco Rodríguez, Roberto Álamo, Raul Cimas The Alberto Casado, plus many surprise cameos.

The queen of the people is a comedy created, directed and written by Raul navarro, creator of comedy series such as The neighbor (Netflix) o The end of comedy (Comedy Central), based on an original idea by Victor Santos. It will be produced by LACOproductora (Heaven can wait, stick and chip) In collaboration with ESTELA FILMS.

Filming has started its recordings, which will be extended over the next few weeks in Noblejas (Toledo).

This is ‘The Queen of the People’

Before fleeing her town, Polvaredas de la Sierra, to study, Inma wants to fulfill her dream and that of her mother, which is none other than to become the Queen of the festivities. To achieve this, she will rely on her best friends: Estefi, an activist for everything; Javi, he never says no to anything; and Nicole, a disgraced influencer.

In front of Inma will be Zaida, daughter of the chief of the town and, therefore, a favorite of the crown. It won’t be a pretty war, it won’t be a fair war, but it will be an epic war.

During the competition, Inma will learn that, in life, travel companions are more important than destiny and that misdirected ambition can leave you completely alone.

The queen of the people is a choral comedy in which late-adolescent characters, parents worried about the future, turncoat mayors and even a lost Miss Spain of the 90s intermingle.

With a tone of “comedy with heart”, The queen of the people talks about friendship, maturity, insecurities, ambition, rivalries between families, and how each person seeks and does not always find their own way of being unique and special.

