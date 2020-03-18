‘Fleabag’ Leads Royal Television Society Winners After Live-Streamed Ceremony

Fleabag was the large winner at yesterday’s UK Royal Television Society Programme Awards, which had been live-streamed to nominees and viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The present picked up the scripted comedy award and comedy author prize for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Chernobyl author Craig Mazin took the drama prize, whereas Channel 5 was named channel of the 12 months.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the English spin-off of the hit actuality collection, was named finest leisure present, whereas Gentleman Jack was finest drama collection.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson received feminine comedy efficiency for Derry Ladies, and Intercourse Schooling actor Ncuti Gatwa received finest male comedy efficiency.

Within the drama classes, efficiency awards went to Stephen Graham for The Virtues and Tamara Lawrance for The Lengthy Tune.

Jane Featherstone, the previous Kudos chief and now founding father of Sister Footage, was offered with the Judges’ Award.

Comic Paul Merton hosted the live-broadcaster ceremony, which was made obtainable by way of the RTS web site.

The RTS awards acknowledge UK and worldwide co-productions that had been made between November 2018 and October 2019.

“We’re all dealing with an extremely tough time and rightfully have made accountable modifications to the format of the RTS Programme Awards. Regardless of this, we want to acknowledge the unimaginable contribution of all our nominees to the UK’s tv output and have fun our deserving winners,” stated outgoing RTS Programme Awards chair Wayne Garvie. “That is my final 12 months within the position of Chair of the RTS Programme Awards and all through my tenure I’ve been proud to witness the excellent expertise within the UK, and have been repeatedly impressed by the creativity throughout our business.”