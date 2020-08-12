Five new episodes of ‘The Rookie’ on Telecinco

After passing the first semester, John Nolan looks forward to the second stage of his training as a Los Angeles Policeman. Together with his young rookie companions, who are twice his age, he faces new challenges, unexpected problems and dangerous criminals in the second season of The Rookie.

His determination, decisive character and life experience will be key in his incipient professional career in this period in which he will have to decide what type of police officer he wants to be. Nathan Fillion stars in this police drama, based on a true story and created by Alexi Hawley. Eric Winter, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones,Titus Makin y Alyssa Diaz complete the cast of the series, which will be incorporated Mekia Cox in its second season.

Chapter 26: Side Effects

The warning of an imminent missile attack unleashes chaos and uncertainty among Los Angeles residents. Meanwhile, Wilshire Police Officers are focusing their efforts on trying to stay calm and deal with their own problems.

Chapter 27: Security

John and Jessica’s relationship becomes much more complicated after she delivers surprising news. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and West are assigned a surveillance project to assist the Rams as volunteer coaches.

Chapter 28: A Clean Cut

Officer Nolan begins his birthday at the crime scene of a law firm. Meanwhile, Bradford and West will receive special awards. For his part, Gray patrols with Officer Harper after requesting an advance annual pay.

Chapter 29: Hot Spot

Officer Nolan’s confidence is put to the test when he tries to help his former homeowner reconcile with his family. Meanwhile, Officer Harper manages to stay with her daughter, but everything is put in jeopardy when her past secret life resurfaces again.

Chapter 30: The Dark Side

Officer Nolan and his team are charged with escorting a notorious serial killer to the graves of her previously unrecovered victims. However, when they arrive, they discover even more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Officer Chen meets a seemingly perfect man who piques her interest.

Mekia Cox is a member of The Rookie

Working as an undercover agent for the past four years has shaped the character and modus operandi of la detective Nyla Harper, who after his extraordinary infiltration work decides to join the training team of the Wilshire Police Station. This seasoned agent, whom she gives life to American actress Mekia Cox will be Nolan’s new instructor, a woman with an unconventional approach to policing.

Along with this new addition, The Rookie will include a cross over with American Idol in a plot in which two agents from the Wilshire police station will attend the auditions of the talent show after receiving a warning and in which the star team of the program, formed by host Ryan Seacrest and the three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, they will incarnate themselves. Also, Don Swayze, younger brother of the actor Patrick Swayze, will intervene in an episode putting himself in the shoes of the MP Sharp, while Roselyn Sanchez will play journalist Valerie Castillo.

