First trailer of ‘The challenge: ETA’, the documentary about the terrorist gang from Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has shared today the teaser trailer and the poster of the new Spanish docuseries The Challenge: ETA. This new production, which will be released worldwide this fall, tells the story of the terrorist group ETA from its first assassination in 1968 until its dissolution in 2018, as well as the fight of the Spanish Government and the Civil Guard against it. The production traces a breathtaking, unprecedented historical journey that includes unpublished testimonies of key faces and never-before-seen images.

Told by real characters in the first person, The Challenge: ETA is a documentary series that includes extensive interviews with four former presidents of the government -Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy, who confronted the terrorist organization politically and with the police.

The ex-lehendakaris, Garaikoetxea and Ardanza, the former Head of the Royal Household, Fernando Almansa, as well as journalists, senior officials of the Civil Guard, including Manuel Sánchez Corbi, and former members of ETA also contribute their perspective. These testimonies narrate their most difficult and risky operations to neutralize the successive commandos of an organization that caused more than 800 deaths.

Premiere in autumn

The Challenge: ETA is a production of Atar Agreements directed by Hugo Stuven and that has Luis Velo and Guillermo Gómez as executive producers. The documentary series will premiere next fall exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The Challenge: ETA will join the thousands of series and films available in the Prime Video catalog, including other Spanish original series such as The Heart of Sergio Ramos and Six Dreams, as well as upcoming releases El Cid, Temperance and A Private Affair. It also joins critically acclaimed Amazon Originals series such as Emmy Award winners. Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Hunters, The Boys, Homecoming, Hanna, Good Omens and Carnival Row, as well as exclusive licensed content, all of which are available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

