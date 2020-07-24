First look at ‘Utopia’, the remake of the cult series that will arrive this 2020

In 2013 a television obsession landed: Utopia. It was a British series about the admirers of a cult comic written by a tormented man and predicting the disasters of humanity. Chance? Now coming the US version from Amazon Prime Video and the novelist and screenwriter Gillian Flynn, nominated for an Oscar for Lost, the David Fincher film where he adapted his own work.

"What have you done today to earn yourself a place in this overpopulated world?", exposes a character in the first trailer. The starting point is the same: a comic, some readers, an apocalyptic threat and some thugs who want to end anyone who smells the conspiracies and the truth about Utopia.

















This time the Jessica Hyde character will be played by Sasha Lane (American honey) in a cast completed by Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Rainn Wilson (The office), Desmin Borges (You’re the worst) y John Cusack (High Fidelity). It has nothing to do, therefore, with the cast that had originally been raised when the project was developed within the umbrella of HBO and not Amazon Prime Video.

In 2015 this version of Utopia was going to be directed by David Fincher, a regular contributor to Flynn, who had reunited a cast with his muse Rooney Mara (Men who did not love women), in addition to Eric McCormack (Will and Grace) y Jason Ritter (Parenthood).

An image from the original ‘Utopia’ series, the one created by Dennis Kelly. (Channel 4)



However, it did not come to fruition with HBO: asked for a high budget that the channel was not willing to pay. It was not the only misfortune of those times. He had also developed a series on the video clip industry with Paz Vega in the cast. But, after filming the first episodes, HBO lowered the blind of

Videosyncrasy

.









Fortunately for fans who wanted to see more of Utopia, which in the UK only had two six-episode seasons, they will have the opportunity to see this remake on Amazon Prime Video even if it is without Fincher after receiving the green light in 2018. And the date premiere? Still unknown. They only report that it will be released in the fall of this 2020.







