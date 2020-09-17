First images of Jaime Lorente in ‘El Cid’, the new Amazon Prime Video series

From the red jumpsuit to chainmail armor. At last we could see Jaime Lorente turned to Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar in El Cid, the Spanish blockbuster Amazon Prime Video that will premiere at the end of the year. The streaming platform has shared the first images of the series that will tell the story behind the legend of Ruy.



“The series will immerse audiences on his epic journey, from boy to war hero and squire to Rey, as he tries to find his place within the complex monarchy that tries to control him. Throughout the series, Prime members will explore the various cultures that coexisted in Spain, including Christians, Arabs and Jews, and how Ruy was able to win the admiration and respect of all of them “, preview the synopsis.

In addition to showing us Lorente on the battlefield, the first look at the series, which will run for two seasons, also shows other members of the cast, such as Carlos Bardem transformed into the Count of León, Elia Galera like Queen Sancha, or Alicia sanz like the Infanta Urraca.

Along with them, a cast made up of Jose Luis Garcia-Perez (King Fernando I the Great); Juan Echanove (obispo); Francisco Ortíz (Sancho VII); Jaime Olías (Alfonso VI); Lucia Guerrero (Jimena); Lucia Diez (Infanta Elvira); Nicolas Illoro (Rey García); Juan Fernandez (Rodrigo, El Cid’s grandfather); Pablo Alvarez (Orduño); Ginés García Millán, (King Ramiro of Navarra); Daniel Dad (Beltran); Alvaro Rico (Nuño) and David Castillo like squire Lisardo.

A demanding shoot

The original production of Amazon and Zebra Productions is one of the most ambitious in Europe and will become the largest historical series ever shot in Spanish. Filming began last September in Soria and, later, he continued his career in Burgos and Aragon where it was recreated the Sultanate of Zaragoza. El Cid covers more than 4,000 m2 of decorated, a team of more than 200 people and 11,000 extras.

The series, created by Jose Velasco (In the city without limits, Fados), has Luis Arranz leading the script team; Adolfo Martinez (Hostile zone) as director and Sara Fernandez-Velasco (Medical Center, Zonda) as an executive producer. Gustavo Santaolalla, winner of two Oscars (Brokeback Mountain, Babel), is in charge of putting the soundtrack to the series.

“This impressive production will teleport viewers back to the Middle Ages,” said José Velasco in his presentation. “The actors are magnificent, Jaime has been able to become Ruy in the first sequence, everything we had imagined has come true. El Cid rides!”, said.

For its part, Jaime Lorente, which records the fifth and final season of The paper house, has faced a tough physical preparation to play the character of El Cid Campeador. Riding a horse, mastering the sword … But the sacrifice has been worth it: “I don’t know of another workplace where I have felt so much unconditional love, so much passion, so much desire to tell a story that just thinking about it makes my soul stand on end”, he assured at the end of the shoot.

