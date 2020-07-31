First images and release date of ‘Ratched’, Netflix’s next big bet

Netflix did not sign an agreement with Ryan Murphy valued at $ 300 million to later create wardrobe series. Each one of his productions has to be an essential appointment for the serial community. After The Politician (which returned in June) and Hollywood (which premiered in May), it’s time to launch Ratched, a series focused on nurse Mildred Ratched, the psychopath of Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest, from which the first images have already been filtered.

The series is defined as a history of origins, beginning in 1947, which will follow Ratched’s path and evolution from nurse to unleashed monster. It will be a disturbing account of its impact wherever it happened, always by institutions related to mental health. There, of course, he could take advantage of his power situation in an environment where patients are especially vulnerable.









Sharon Stone

Sarah Paulson, a regular in the world of Ryan Murphy after being a regular of American horror story or come out in the OJ Simpson edition of American crime story, remains the role of Mildred Ratched, who in 1976 allowed Louise Fletcher to win the Oscar for best actress. The film, by the way, is one of the few in film history to win the top five Oscars: film, director for Milos Forman, screenplay for Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman, actress for Fletcher, and actor for Jack Nicholson.

And who completes the cast? Well, heavyweights like Sharon Stone (Basic instinct)y Cynthia Nixon (Sex in New York), regulars of the Murphy universe like Finn Wittrock (The murder of Gianni Versace) and Judy Davis (Feud), in addition to Corey Stoll (House of cards), Hunter Parrish (Weeds), Charlie Carver (Desperate women) y Brandon Flynn (For thirteen reasons).









Ratched opens on September 18 on Netflix.







