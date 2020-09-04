First image of Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva in the revival of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’

Filming of Paco’s men started at the end of August. Fans of the series were able to get excited with the first images of the script reading already in July, which Atresmedia published with a tender video. But now the actors are at work and we finally got to see Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva on the set.

It was the most anticipated image especially for the admirers of Sara and Lucas, the relationship that began as prohibited due to the age difference (and because Sara was the boss’s daughter) and ended in a wedding. Jenner has uploaded it on her Instagram profile with this comment: “Seriously, I think I know this boy from something”.













You can see the 33-year-old Catalan and the 43-year-old from Madrid during a break from this Antena 3 project. It can also be seen that they maintain a minimum safety distance when they are not rolling. The photo, for now, has already swept: it has more than 140,000 likes.

It is not the first photograph of this return. Actor Paco Tous, who has a parish of 1.3 million followers (he is fortunate to have been Moscow in The paper house), He uploaded a photo with who his right hands are in the series ended in 2010: Hugo Silva and Pepón Nieto. “Give yourself a pleasure rolling between brothers!”. And there is also a photo of Tous and Nieto with Amaia Sagasti, one of the signings of this revival.













From the plot of this new stage it has only been reported that there will be an important turn that will mark a before and after in the history of the protagonists. Paco is older, wiser, and even more stubborn. He has grown as a person and around him everything is changing. But If Paco has something, it is that he is a born survivor and will always know how to adapt to any challenge. Of course, always with the help of his friends.

Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Santos, Neus Sanz, Amparo Larrañaga, Amaia Sagasti and Juan Grandinetti star in this new installment, which will also feature the participation of Hugo Silva, Michelle Jenner and Adriana Ozores.











