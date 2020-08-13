‘Fernando’: this is the documentary by Fernando Alonso on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today announced the release date and official trailer for Fernando. A unique portrait of the two-time Formula 1 world champion and one of Spain’s most successful and popular sports stars, Fernando Alonso, who recently announced his long-awaited return to the upcoming Formula 1 season. This docuseries will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video next September 25.

The production consists of 5 episodes and shows Alonso’s passion for competing at the highest level and his absolute determination to win. Documenting last year, from his participation in the most important circuits such as the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans to finish in his first outing in the Dakar Rally in January, Fernando gives access to the followers of the Formula 1 champion.

Alonso’s closest circle also participates in the docuseries, including his manager Luis García Abad, his sister Lorena Alonso, his partner Linda Morselli and his friend Carlos Sainz, who help reveal the man behind the champion.

The challenge of his career

“Fernando It has been one more challenge in my career, a commitment to myself and to the public to show the work, sacrifice and the enormous demand that world-class world competition supposes, something since this does not usually transcend beyond the circuits”, Has expressed Fernando Alonso. “Only two companies with the expertise of The Mediapro Studio and Amazon Prime Video could make it happen with powerful storytelling and global reach.”.

“Fernando Alonso is an incredibly talented athlete who continues to raise the bar in the auto racing industry and is currently experiencing one of the most important moments of his career”, ha declarado Ricardo Cabornero, Head of Prime Video Content, Spain. “We couldn’t be happier to give our Prime members an inside look at this idol’s challenging career and life and continue to build our quality content offering with sports docuseries on Prime Video. ”.

“We have taken a further step in the sports documentary genre on television to offer the most truthful, close and authentic portrait that has been made to date of Fernando Alonso ”Said Laura Fernández Espeso, Corporate and Television Director of The Mediapro Studio. “We are very grateful for the accessibility of Fernando Alonso, and that Amazon Prime Video is once again our travel companion to show it to a global audience”Added Javier Méndez, Director of Content at TMS.

