Fernando Aramburu considers the ‘Patria’s poster“ a mistake ”but defends the series

It is one of the most anticipated releases of the year but yesterday

Homeland

, the series of HBO which adapts Fernando Aramburu’s novel about ETA terrorism and its consequences, became news for a reason other than the artistic quality of the production. The publication of the first promotional poster of the series, which shows equidistance between an ETA victim and a tortured terrorist gang member It unleashed a huge controversy and a barrage of criticism of the streaming platform from many users who felt offended. Own Aramburu He stated that he considered “A mistake”This poster and attributed it to a marketing strategy that he did not share while the HBO platform appealed to see the series to understand the poster and the message that is transmitted in Homeland .









The poster shows two scenes: in the first one, on the left, you can see how a woman is crying, under torrential rain, the death of her husband, who has just been murdered by a member of ETA. In the other, the one on the right, a naked young man – it is understood that he is a member of the terrorist gang – is seen lying on the ground and tortured in a room with some policemen.





HBO argues that the image is intended to reflect how violence and suffering affect an entire society

The fact of putting both scenes at the same level, accompanying the poster with the slogan “We are all part of this story” raised blisters among different sectors of society, which reacted through social networks when considering that these situations could not be equated and even in some cases HBO was asked to withdraw the campaign.

“We are not all part of this story. Unfortunate tweet and poster for a series that surely promises! “, Tweeted Consuelo Ordóñez, the president of the Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo and sister of the PP politician murdered by ETA Gregorio Ordóñez who denounced that the poster’s slogan” reminds of ‘we are all guilty ‘, mantra of nationalism. When everyone is guilty no one is … ”.

The president of the Victims of Terrorism Foundation, Tomás Caballero, even urged the “immediate withdrawal” of the advertising of the series with the current poster and that its continuation be prohibited “through any means or advertising medium.”









Fernando Aramburu, the author of the novel turned into a literary phenomenon since it was published in 2016, also spoke about the controversy and described this first promotional poster for the series’ television launch as a “mistake”. “I attribute the poster to a marketing strategy that I do not share. It violates a rule that I imposed on myself when I wrote my book: not to lose sight of the pain of the victims of terrorism, to treat them with the empathy and affection they deserve. The series, in my opinion, does, ”said Aramburu.

The two main protagonists of the story, in an image of the series

(HBO Spain)



The writer added that, unlike “numerous hasty opinion-makers,” he has seen all eight chapters of the series: “There are in those chapters one or two sequences that screech at me; but the plot is broadly close to what I narrated in my novel, with a clear dividing line between who suffers and who makes suffer; at the same time with a clear purpose of showing the human circumstance of each of the characters ”.









Aramburu explained that the passages in the filming showing scenes of ETA attacks are explicit and “clearly linked to the ideology that led to them, leaving no room for justifying lucubrations.” “The consequences of terrorism on the private lives of those who suffered it are also clear,” he added. And he trusts that this cartel will be followed by others less likely to generate controversy.

After the controversy broke out, HBO sources defended themselves arguing that “when we deal with complex issues in our series, we rely on the good judgment of our audience to judge them once they have seen them in their entirety. It is no different in this case. Promotional image of Homeland it aims to reflect how violence and suffering affect an entire society ”.

Homeland it delves into the recent history of the Basque Country, threatened by ETA’s separatist terrorism for three decades. It does so through the eyes of two families that were very close in the past but were divided by violence. Félix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza are the directors of the series, starring Elena Irureta, Ane Gabaraín, Loreto Mauleon, Susana Abaitua and Mikel Laskurain. The series, created by Aitor Gabilondo, will have eight episodes that will air weekly and will arrive on HBO from September 27, after its premiere had to be suspended last May due to the pandemic.







