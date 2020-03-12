‘Fernando’: Amazon Orders Series On Ex-Formula One Champion Fernando Alonso

Racing driver Fernando Alonso is to be the topic of an Amazon unique documentary collection charting his preparations for his first Dakar Rally.

The five-part collection, titled Fernando, is made by Spain’s The Mediapro Studio and can launch on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, UK and Latin America later this 12 months.

Throughout the documentary, Alonso’s inside circle present perception on the previous System One champion, whereas his sister, Lorena Alonso, and his companion, Linda Morselli, additionally characteristic.

Javier Mendez, director of world content material at The Mediapro Studio, stated: “The collection will share with Fernando his reflections about his potential come again to F1. Fernando is a winner and his aim alongside this 12 months has been to reveal that he’s the very best driver in any 4 wheels automobile”.