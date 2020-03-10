GRANITE BAY — A federal prosecutor in California fatally shot his partner sooner than killing himself Sunday of their home, authorities talked about.

Timothy Delgado, 43, was an assistant U.S. lawyer for the Jap District of California. He shot his 45-year-old partner Tamara Delgado in a murder-suicide in Granite Bay, in accordance with a Placer County Sheriff’s Office assertion.

The U.S. Lawyer’s Office in Sacramento talked about Monday it’s cooperating with the investigation and referred inquiries to the sheriff’s office. Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms circumstances, a search of the office’s website reveals.

Tamara Delgado’s mother generally known as the sheriff’s office to confirm on the couple, bringing deputies to their home, in accordance with spokeswoman Angela Musallam. She wouldn’t say if there had been completely different calls to the residence or current further knowledge.

Granite Bay is about 30 miles (48. kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.