‘Fear The Walking Dead’ joins the campaign for the use of masks

The United States, with more than three million people infected and at least 135,000 deaths from coronavirus, has taken a step forward to educate the population about the importance of use of the mask. If President Donald Trump surprised this weekend by changing his mind and, after refusing to use it, he appeared covering his face with a black woman, before him the world of cinema and television led an appeal that zombies have also joined. of Fear The Walking Dead. The spin-off of the fiction of the AMC series used photos of its protagonists covered as we have seen them so many times but accompanied by the message “Wear a mask” (Wears mask).

The fiction, whose production of the sixth season was affected by the coronavirus break, could premiere the sixth batch of episodes next August, according to Danay García, who plays Luciana.

At the end of the season we saw how the group of survivors was divided between the settlements controlled by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and the Pioneers, and Morgan (Lennie James) He was presumed dead after being fatally shot. But the trailer for the sixth installment left the door open to the resurrection of the character who had jumped from The Walking Dead to the spin-off with a picture of his bloody eye opening. Will it have survived?

Other famous pro-mask

Zombies are the latest to join a call that Hollywood stars have already made. One of the first to do so was Jennifer Aniston, who peeked into his Instagram profile to recommend us to follow his example. “I understand that face masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you think it’s worse for companies to close … jobs are being lost … healthcare workers are reaching absolute exhaustion? And this virus has taken many lives because we are not doing enough “said the actress from Friends.

Reese Witherspoon, her friend and companion in The Morning Show (Apple TV +) also did the same: “Hello everyone! Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It means that you care about the health and safety of others. Be nice, wear a mask!”, he wrote.

