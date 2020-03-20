‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Crew Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A crew member on the set of CBS’ crime drama FBI: Most Needed has examined constructive for coronavirus, Deadline has confirmed. It’s the newest leisure trade case in a pandemic that has now handed 200,000 circumstances worldwide and killed almost 10,000.

Manufacturing had been shut down since March 12. The midseason collection had some episodes to complete capturing because it had a 16-episode order, reasonably than the everyday 13.

Some forged and crew of the collection from Dick Wolf Manufacturing and Common TV had direct contact with the unidentified crewmember and had been knowledgeable by human assets in regards to the constructive check. Director Lexi Alexander, who mentioned she was instructed Wednesday, has been vocal on Twitter that they weren’t knowledgeable rapidly sufficient.

Associated Story Coronavirus: TV Exhibits That Have Halted Or Delayed Manufacturing Amid Outbreak

Daniel Dae Kim Reveals Positive Coronavirus Check: “Prepared For A Struggle? I Am”

“A Human Useful resource particular person simply referred to as to inform me that somebody on the crew of my final job examined constructive for Covid 19,” she wrote in a collection of posts yesterday. “Then she casually instructed me to not fear that I’m in all probability not contaminated. I’m livid…and as so many instances on this trade, I don’t know who to show to.”

Alexander, who mentioned she had not been examined, added extra later:

“Once more…I’m not fearful about me. If each firm downplays this in worry of lawsuits or as a result of they’ve to hold medical bills, we aren’t going to make it. Doesn’t anyone get that? This isn’t about people anymore.

“Right here is one other factor. She instructed me they’re solely calling the 6-10 folks they thought had been involved with this crew member. Excuse me…do you not understand how a virus works? If I used to be one in every of them, because the director, your complete crew and forged is now affected.”

‘Recreation Of Thrones’ Alum Indira Varma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Human Useful resource particular person simply referred to as to inform me that somebody on the crew of my final job examined constructive for Covid 19. Then she casually instructed me to not fear that I’m in all probability not contaminated. I’m livid…and as so many instances on this trade, I don’t know who to show to. — Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) March 18, 2020

Manufacturing on CBS’ FBI: Most Needed and its flagship FBI had been halted final week as most present TV shoots had been shuttered because of coronavirus issues. The pair had been a part of a swath of NBCUniversal collection being shut down together with all of Wolf’s dramas nonetheless in manufacturing — Chicago Hearth, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med and Legislation & Order: SVU, in addition to New Amsterdam and Superstore, all from Common TV.

For an inventory of TV exhibits which were halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.