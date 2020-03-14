‘Family Feud’ Shuts Down, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wraps Auditions Early, ‘American Idol’ Live Shows Uncertain As Fremantle Monitors Coronavirus Crisis

Fremantle’s syndicated sport present Household Feud has grow to be the most recent leisure TV program to droop manufacturing in response to the quick rising coronavirus pandemic. The Fremantle sequence had switched to tapings with out an viewers Thursday.

Fremantle’s America’s Got Expertise, which additionally went audience-less Thursday, has been taping auditions with judges in Los Angeles since March 2. Filming was presupposed to proceed by means of March 20 however will likely be minimize quick as of right now, March 14. If situations enhance, there’s an choice for some or the entire remaining auditions to be taped in April.

The corporate’s ABC actuality sequence American idol is presently on hiatus as pre-taped audition rounds are airing. The singing competitors is slated to begin stay present manufacturing in April although which may be impacted by the unfold of COVID-19. A choice will likely be made nearer to the scheduled manufacturing begin date.

Fremantle is intently monitoring the scenario and, like many different media corporations, is encouraging working remotely to assist decrease giant gatherings of individuals.