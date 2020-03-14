TELEVISION

‘Family Feud’ Shuts Down, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wraps Auditions Early, ‘American Idol’ Live Shows Uncertain As Fremantle Monitors Coronavirus Crisis

March 14, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Fremantle’s syndicated sport present Household Feud has grow to be the most recent leisure TV program to droop manufacturing in response to the quick rising coronavirus pandemic. The Fremantle sequence had switched to tapings with out an viewers Thursday.

Fremantle’s America’s Got Expertise, which additionally went audience-less Thursday, has been taping auditions with judges in Los Angeles since March 2. Filming was presupposed to proceed by means of March 20 however will likely be minimize quick as of right now, March 14. If situations enhance, there’s an choice for some or the entire remaining auditions to be taped in April.

The corporate’s ABC actuality sequence American idol is presently on hiatus as pre-taped audition rounds are airing. The singing competitors is slated to begin stay present manufacturing in April although which may be impacted by the unfold of COVID-19. A choice will likely be made nearer to the scheduled manufacturing begin date.

Fremantle is intently monitoring the scenario and, like many different media corporations, is encouraging working remotely to assist decrease giant gatherings of individuals.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *