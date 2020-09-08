‘Eurovision Junior 2020’: The Festival reinvents itself and the artists will perform from their own countries

The festival of Junior Eurovision 2020 has been forced to change plans due to the coronavirus crisis around the world. RTVE, which will participate in this edition, supports this decision that seeks to preserve the health of participants, delegations and followers of the contest. As the EBU announced on Tuesday, the Festival, which will be held on November 29 and will be hosted for the second consecutive year by Polish public television, TVP, will have a different format this year. Although it will be held live from Warsaw (Poland) in a television studio, only the presenters and the technical team – with the necessary social distance – will be live, as well as the performance of the interval.

Changes due to the coronavirus

What will change this year are the performances of the artists, which will be carried out from a television studio in each participating country to protect the health of the artists and ensure that the contest can be held in a fair and safe manner. In this sense, the participating televisions will use similar technical settings and settings to record the performance of their artist.

In addition, the festival will give them the opportunity to use their digital platforms to share experiences and perform together. They will also cover the preparation of the participants and give the audience the opportunity to interact with them.

“The travel restrictions and problems that are developing due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that, unfortunately, we cannot bring all the artists to Poland to compete in person in Junior Eurovision this year”, says Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the contest.

“We are determined, however, that the show continues and this contest, held annually since 2003, must continue. Despite the changes this year, all young artists chosen to represent their countries will have an equal opportunity to shine. and, as is tradition, families around the world will be able to vote for their favorite songs online “, Add.

RTVE in Junior Eurovision

Spain returned to Junior Eurovision last year with Melani, thirteen years after his last participation. With the Valencian artist, RTVE has participated in the contest on five occasions with very good results: a first place (María Isabel in 2004); two second positions (Sergio 2003, and Antonio José, 2005); the third place won by Melani in 2019; and a 4th place (Dani in 2006).

Melani went with her song Mars second favorite of the spectators (104 points) and third favorite of the jury (108), with a total of 212 points, only behind Poland (winner with Viki Gabor) and Kazakhstan (2nd).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io