Euphoria: The filming of the second season begins (finally!)

In March, the filming of Euphoria. HBO had renewed the series in July 2019 and creator Sam Levinson had needed his time to write and plan the episodes. But two days before saying “action!” said filming was canceled. The reason? The Covid-19 pandemic that paralyzed Hollywood. In September (finally!) The scenes could be started shooting.

The proof is the photograph that Marcell Rév, the series’ cinematographer, has uploaded on his Instagram. There the actors Colman Domingo (Ali) and Zendaya (Rue) appear, the creator Sam Levinson with Rév, who explained the following: “Back to work with these people I love so much.” It was a hot day but everyone with their masks on and with Rév wearing the shirt of the University of Theater and Film Arts in Budapest, in support of the offensive by the Hungarian government, which wants to control the institution.













This news confirms two things. On the one hand, Euphoria It has not fallen as is happening with some of the series. It has not been canceled due to the high costs involved in adapting to the new health and safety protocols. For the other, There is still a while for HBO to be able to premiere the second season if filming begins right now.

It will be necessary to see if they will shoot a bridge episode between one season and another or if it is the second season. And it is that Zendaya explained that Euphoria had it difficult to tell the story of Rue and the rest of the problematic adolescents with the new measures: it is a series that requires intimacy between the actors without respecting the distances that the producers’ union now advise, there is a lot sex and also many mass parties.













The actress, who is nominated for an Emmy for her performance, suggested that it would be a good idea to do a bridge episode between the first and second seasons, an episode where protocols could be respected and that it was more intimate, with fewer actors and extras. And, as soon as possible to roll Euphoria just as Levinson thought, let HBO get down to business.







