Ethan Hawke’s Second Chance In ’24 Hours To Live ‘

Travis Conrad (Ethan Hawke) is a professional assassin who dies during one of his jobs, but is brought back to life for a day with the task of fulfilling an important mission. He will then have to team up with the spy who murdered him, Lin Bisset (Qing Xu), in order to take revenge on the powerful criminal syndicate that ended his family’s life. To achieve this, you will only have 24 hours.

Paul Anderson and Liam Cunningham reinforce the cast

Almost a decade after debuting as a director with In search of a hero (2008), 24 hours to live was the second film, and to date last, that Brian Smrz led to the big screen. An action film specialist, the Pennsylvania director had the help of the producers of the famous film for this feature film John Wick (Another Day to Kill) (2014).

The great protagonist of 24 hours to live it is Ethan Hawke, who leads a cast in which the presence of Paul Anderson, famous for playing Arthur Shelby on the series Peaky Blinders, and of Liam Cunningham, who gained international fame when he stepped into the shoes of Davos Seaworth on the hit and multi-award-winning series of Game of Thrones.

24 Hours to Live. EE.UU., 2017. Acción. 95 min. Dir .: Brian Smrz. Int .: Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Paul Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Boltt, Tanya van Graan, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Summer Xu.

