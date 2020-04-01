Epic Games Adds Buried Treasure in Fortnite

Fortnite has simply launched its 8.01 replace for Android, iOS, Nintendo Change, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. and with this replace, builders have added two new issues to the sport, the Slide Duos Restricted Time Mode and the buried treasure.

So that you is likely to be considering what is that this buried treasure?

Properly, now yow will discover a secret treasure on the Fortnite map. The treasure is hidden and might solely be discovered with the assistance of the map which you must comply with to get to the treasure.

Builders have additionally elevated the angle at which you’ll slide in recreation. They’ve elevated the sliding angle from 60° to 75°. It will allow gamers to traverse the terrain extra effectively and enhance the fluidity of the sport.

There are additionally some minor efficiency enhancements and bug fixes carried out in this replace. They’ve mounted the bug in which the fireplace motion would loop when you press the fireplace button with two fingers.