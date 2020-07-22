Enough of wasting time looking for the perfect series in the menus of the platforms

In Netflix They prepare a random button for the spectators who do not decide. Do not know what to see? Well, the algorithm decides for you or simply the platform endorses its latest news. Not bad. Maybe it’s time to open this melon: the mess that is sometimes the television on demand by that pressure (nonexistent, invented by yourself) of having to find the perfect content for each moment.

Many times you have a series in mind when you sit on the couch. Many others is to put yourself in front of the television (or the tablet or the mobile) and stay with a certain feeling of paralysis, of mental blockage, while the finger moves by the remote and walks over the titles of the contracted content platforms.









What series does your mood require? What consensus series is the best option to share with your partner or your children? What news should you start from all the platforms offer you? Or perhaps it would be time to give a chance to that one that you have had on earrings for centuries? You put on one and, after three minutes, you think maybe it’s not the day. But then what the hell do you wear?

What should be a tool to take the tension off you when you get home can become an ordeal for self-imposed pressure to find the right and timely series. That is why the random button has its grace: it will imitate in a way the usual zapping, that of not knowing what you will find and change its content if it does not convince you. This is always better than viewing a menu continuously for your indecision.







But the key to everything really is not to think of each viewing as a way to maximize your time. Time is also leisure, it is rest, it is to disconnect the neuron without giving it too many turns. And for this reason it is healthy to find a few series on the platforms that serve for a broken and for a rip-off: those jewels that are not jewels in terms of quality but that are in jewels of peace of mind, of knowing what you are going to find and be consistent in providing it to you.

Maybe it’s for you X file, which is back on Amazon Prime Video, or an old chapter of The Gilmore Girls on Netflix. In my case they are being Missing and New Amsterdam also on Amazon Prime Video. The series of cases with Juan Echanove and Maxi Iglesias presents and dismisses cases in seventy minutes, it is the sea of ​​entertainment and the acting level is remarkable, especially with an Elvira Mínguez who is all humanity as the president of an association of disappeared persons who help the police.

AND New Amsterdam It may be a minor hospital series, at times it would kill all the characters, but it is consistent in providing well compressed, exposed narrative units with a rhythm that makes it impossible for you to get bored. You can even afford to flip through the newspaper while watching it. Because, if you missed a detail, it would not be the end of the world either and the next day you could enjoy the plots equally.

Sometimes this has to be enough. Sometimes you are not for experiments or for series that leave you on the floor or restless before going to sleep (

I may destroy you

from HBO, I look at you). Sometimes you just need a wardrobe for when your mind can’t take more and you need an easy distraction because you are tired or because you have to take the work out of your head and the only way is to watch a series before going to sleep.

The series have an impeccable reputation in recent decades but they do not have to change your life, nor do you have to be obfuscated in finding one that "contributes" to you. You have to end this lock in front of the menu, which basically makes you watch fewer series and movies. It is not a sin to get carried away by your laziest version and put on an episode for its own sake, even if you do not plan to continue with the series. Your mental health will thank you.







