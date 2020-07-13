‘En el punto de mira’ analyzes the reggaeton phenomenon with Omar Montes

Reggaeton is fashionable and moves billions of euros worldwide, but the lyrics of his songs are controversial for sometimes including sexist, macho and vicious language. In this week’s report, In the spotlight delve into the reasons for the success of this musical genre, which has also imposed fashion with its bright and vivid colors, tracksuits, sports shoes, caps and oversized garments.

The reggaeton makers’ success

The program accompanies 24 hours a Omar Montes, one of the most successful reggaeton players in Spain, to see closely his day to day and understand the keys to success of this music so often questioned. They will also intervene Tony Aguilar, the reggaeton makers Moncho Chavea and Original Elías and a new stream of singers will be shown who are betting on a reggaeton free of aggressive lyrics.

At the end of the premiere installment of In the spotlight, Four restores three reports: Conflicting nightclubs, Excessive driving and Drugs and alcohol at the wheel.

YouTube: Omar Montes

