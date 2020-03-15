‘Empire’, ‘Pose’, ‘Queen Of the South’, ‘The Resident’ & ‘American Housewife’ Shut Down Over Coronavirus

A number of extra sequence produced by Disney Tv Studios have suspended manufacturing as the coronavirus well being crises deepens, and that features the ultimate season of Empire.

As of Saturday, March 14, stopping manufacturing are Fox dramas Empire and The Resident, produced by DTS’ 20th Century Fox TV; FX’s Pose, from DTS’ Fox 21; USA Community’s Queen Of the South, additionally from Fox 21; and ABC comedy American Housewife, from DTS’ ABC Studios. They be part of Gray’s Anatomy (ABC/ABC Studios) and Genius: Aretha (Nat Geo/Fox 21), which have been shut down Friday.

For an inventory of TV exhibits which were halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

A lot of DTS sequence, together with 20th TV’s 9-1-1 and Fashionable Household and ABC Studios‘ black-ish, already had wrapped their seasons.

Cable sequence have extra flexibility, and neither Pose nor Queen of the South‘s season in manufacturing have launched on TV. However broadcast sequence are on a decent manufacturing schedule as they movie new episodes as the present seasons are already airing.

Ending a season is necessary for followers who’ve invested a variety of time following their favourite sequence, particularly for dramas with steady storytelling. I hear the hope is for Empire and The Resident to return and full manufacturing when attainable.

Empire solely had a few weeks left to wrap its ultimate season. The sprawling hip-hop household drama has been constructing towards a sequence finale, which has not been shot but.