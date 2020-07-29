Emmy nominations speak of the moment in which we live

This Tuesday the academic Conchi Cascajosa said that the awards are not “quality”. They interest him the emmy why “They mark a consensus of the US industry around their production and reflect trends” and that is what interests you. So you have to take the nominations of the American television academy with a pinch of salt. Nominations cannot always be shared but many times they can be understood.

It is difficult to dissociate the quality from the right moment. For example, the miniseries Watchmen Damon Lindelof has a total of 26 nominations. Are they deserved? It doesn’t even cross my mind to say no. The screenwriter’s work adapting the cult comic by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, mixing a sequel and reboot, is as complex as it is spectacular and awkward. And does it make sense that I can wipe out in 2020 the death of George Floyd mobilizing the country with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter? Of course.









Watchmen You will have to fight for the best miniseries of 2020 statuette with also very committed titles: Unbelievable It tells a true story about a rape victim who was scorned by the police. Unorthodox focuses on the release of Esty, a woman fleeing an ultra-orthodox Jewish community Little fires everywhere

He talks about racial tensions in a supposedly idyllic neighborhood in the 1990s.

Mrs America, the other favorite in the category, is an x-ray of the feminist movement in the United States in the seventies. Their plots contemplate intersectionality and the difficulties of incorporating the concerns of black women within a feminist discourse elaborated by white women. Can anyone with Watchmen, who starts by remembering the Tulsa massacre that was so well buried in the United States (and that has to be known)? We will see. Either one would be a very worthy winner because they are good fictions.

Zendaya, nominated for Euphoria (Eddy Chen / AP)













In the interpretive categories there is racial diversity. Leading and supporting actors in drama, comedy, and miniseries include Zendaya, Samira Wiley, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Giancarlo Esposito, Sterling K. Brown (for Mrs Maisel and by This is Us), Billy Borter, Sandra Oh, Ramy Youssef, Don Cheadle, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Andre Braugher, Mahershala Ali, Kenan Thompson, William Jackson Harper, Tony Shalhoub, Yvonne Orji, Jeremy Pope, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Regina King, Tituss Burgess, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr y Uzo Aduba.

In the direction

the presence of more feminine looks has been noted: Gail Mancuso (Modern family), Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls), Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland), Jessica Hobbs (The Crown), Mimi Leder (The Morning Show), la difunta Lynn Shelton (Little fires everywhere), Maria Schrader (Unorthodox), Nicola Kassel (Watchmen) y Steph Green (Watchmen).

Yes, in script his presence is testimonial in comedy (Stefani Robinson for What we do in the shadows), in drama (Miki Johnson for Ozark) but where there are opportunities is in a miniseries: Tanya Barfield for Mrs America, Sally Rooney and Alice Birch share nomination for Normal People, Susannah Grant and Ayelet Waldman share nomination for Michael Chabon in Unbelievable, and Anna Winger for Unorthodox.









If we talk about broadcasting the series at the right time, another prominent case is in better comedy. Insecure, one of the best series in broadcast since HBO premiered it in 2016, entered the Emmy pool in 2018 with a nomination for Issa Rae as best actress and another for best photography. In 2019 I only got a mention for photography. As if they now realized she was really good, Insecure in 2020 has eight nominations, including best actress for Rae, high school for Yvonne Orji and best comedy.

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and the Insecure series, nominated. (Merie Weismiller Wallace / AP)



In short, society has to go outside to ask for equality for black people (and that the police do not kill them at the first change) so that Rae’s talent and a story about black women living the friendship can be recognized and her bachelorhood in a Los Angeles that had never been shown on television before. For those who have not seen the series, it is as hypnotic as the costumes of the characters (at least from the second season) and a musical election that has also (finally!) been nominated.









It is difficult for him to win the award for best comedy but he does not lack merits next to Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to me, El método Kominsky, Schitt’s Creek, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and What we do in the shadows, especially considering that one of the great comedies of recent months, Mythic Quest, the little leg has not appeared in the Emmy even with its confined, brilliant episode. AND I can’t get it out of my mind that Dead to me, my other favorite of the category, would not be if it had not been broadcast in full confinement.







‘Insecure’ needed the black community to come out to the street to take a look at it and recognize it as valid to compete in the best comedy





The paradox of the 2020 Emmys is that where the current context is least perceived is in the category of best drama series. For example, the crisis of patriarchy in the 20th century is present with Ozark y Better call Saul. Repeat Killing Eve for its worst season and The Maid’s Tale is present by inertia (because not nominating Elisabeth Moss, direction or script means that the infatuation has ended).









There are ultra-commercial concessions with The Mandalorian, the series set in the universe of Star Wars, and Stranger things, which in the third season basically repeated the formula without any news. And, to top it off, a little luxury: The Crown and one Succession that it is not contemplated that in September he does not take the award and allow HBO to reign again in drama as he did with the last seasons of Game of Thrones.

For the record, I wish Donald Trump had the head of Logan Roy (Brian Cox, nominated) (AP)



Like everything, if Succession’s forecasts are met, it will make sense. It is the best produced this season (at least with Euphoria scorned except for Zendaya’s nomination for best actress) and speaks of the power and dominance of an immoral family in a society that sells itself as a meritocracy when in reality it is ruled by privilege . In Trump times it makes more sense than ever, right?







In Trump’s time, a ‘Succession’ victory would make sense for the immoral portrait of privilege, right?











