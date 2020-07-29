Emmy Awards 2020: ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Succession’, the big favorites

Watchmen , the HBO dystopian miniseries, led yesterday’s

emmy nominations

with 26 nominations for the most important television awards, which for the first time have hosted series created by new streaming platforms launched by companies Apple ( The morning show ) and Disney ( The mandalorian ).

The nominations of the 72nd edition of these awards confirmed one more edition of the domain of Netflix, with 160 nominations in total. Follow him HBO, with 107, and the string NBC, and at a long distance, with 47. In a record year in television consumption due to the pandemic of coronavirus, television, unlike cinema, has become the perfect ally of Hollywood during this difficult 2020 that has seen an explosion of subscription platforms.













Netflix dominates the nominations with 160 and is followed by HBO, with 107, and NBC, with 47

The 2020 Emmy Awards this year they seek relief from Game of Thrones and in that race she starts as a favorite with those 26 nominations

Watchmen

, the Damon Lindelof and HBO miniseries that continued the famous self-titled comic. Then come the comedy The wonderful lady Maisel who got 20 mentions, and dramas Ozark and Succession , with 18 nominations each.

In the category of dramatic series, and in the absence of Game of Thrones ,

Succession

wins integers after winning the last Golden Globes. It may also be the year of The Crown , fictions that have deserved the statue for years. Maybe I can surprise Stranger things and with fewer options they leave Ozark .

Watchmen. This dystopian fiction leads the nominations with a total of 26 nominations, including those of Jeremy Irons and Regina King (EP)



In comedy, Dead to me and The Kominsky method they will fight the favorite, The wonderful lady Maisel , while in the miniseries section, although it has an advantage Watchmen is actually a very competitive category with the presence of Unorthodox .

In acting, one of the closest categories is that of best dramatic actress. Jennifer Jennifer Aniston (and a surprising Zendaya ( Euphoria ), will choose to take the award. In the men’s section, Brian Cox ( Succession ), which already won the Golden Globe in January.









Dead to me. The comedy makes full when being nominated along with its two main protagonists, the actresses Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate (AP)



Curiously, this year that the Television Academy has underlined its commitment to diversity, there is no Latino representation except for the actress of Argentine descent Alexis Bledel ( The Maid’s Tale ) in the guest category.





The data

A gala without defined format

The 72nd Emmy Awards Gala will have as Master of Ceremonies Jimmy Kimmel and it is still scheduled for September 20 but its format has not yet been defined. “I don’t know where, how or even why we will do this, but we will do it and present it,” Kimmel joked when it was confirmed that there will be a gala, predictably digital, for the first awards of the season.





Main nominations

Drama

Better call Saul (AMC)

The crown (Netflix)

The Maid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Actor drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)









Sterling K. Brown (This is us)

Steve Carell (The morning show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actress drama

Jennifer Aniston (The morning show)

Olivia Colman (The crown)

Jodie Cormer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Comedy

Curb your enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to me (Netflix)

The good place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky method (Netflix)

The wonderful lady Maisel (Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

Comedy actor

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black monday)

Ted Danson (The good place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youseef (Frames)

Comedy actress

Christina Applegate (Dead to me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The wonderful lady Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Miniseries

Little fires everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX)

Creedme (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

TV movie

American son (Netflix)

Bad education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El camino: Breaking bad (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Little fires everywhere. Kerry Whashington has been nominated for this miniseries but not her co-star Reese Whiterspoon (Erin Simkin / AP)













Actor miniserie o TV movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad education)

Paul Mescal (Normal people)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (The undeniable truth)

Miniseries actress a TV movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Olivia Spencer (Self made)

Kerry Washington (Little fires

everywhere)







