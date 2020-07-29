‘Emmy 2020’ Awards: ‘Watchmen’ is the favorite series and Netflix the platform with the most nominations

The most important awards in the American television industry will be presented on September 20 at an unusual gala that has presenter, Jimmy Kimmel, but it is not yet known whether he will be public due to the security measures imposed by the coronavirus. In a virtual way, or with the candidates keeping a safe distance, the 72nd Emmy Edition It will be broadcast on ABC and in Spain, Movistar +.

Watchmen (HBO) has become the big favorite with 26 nominations ahead of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel Amazon, with 20, and Ozark (Netflix) y Succession (HBO), which each scored 18 nominations.

As for platforms, Netflix dominates with 160 nominations in front of 107 of his great rival, HBO. But there has also been room for newcomer platforms. The Mandalorian has given 15 nominations to Disney+ while Apple TV+, he has taken 18, including one for his drama The Morning Show with its protagonists Steve Carrell and Jennifer Aniston, also nominated.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Maid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to me (Netflix)

The Good Place (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky method (Netflix)

The wonderful Lady Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

Best Miniseries

Watchmen (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX)

Creedme (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Leading Actor Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This is us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Leading Actress in a Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (He Kominsky method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Joussef (Frames)

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Best Leading Actor in a Mini-Series

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Leading Actress in a Mini-Series

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker)

KerryWashington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Mahershala Ali (Frames)

Kenan Thompson (COM)Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Betty Gilpin (Glow)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Tale of the Maid)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Tale of the Maid)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (COM)Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr (Watchmen)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Creedme)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

