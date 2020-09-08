Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling fall in love in ‘The City of Stars (La La Land)’

Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress living in Los Angeles in search of the Hollywood dream, earns her living as a waitress, while taking various casting tests. Sebastian (Ryan gosling) is a pianist who lives off second-rate performances and dreams of running his own club. The destinies of both will intersect and the couple will discover love, a bond that will flourish and then put the aspirations of both in check. In a constant competition to gain a foothold in show business, the couple will discover that the balance between love and art can be the biggest obstacle of all.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A successful musical

The city of stars (La La Land) it was the third film that brought to the big screen Damien Chazelle, who was also in charge of writing the script for what was his first musical. Justin hurwitz was in charge of composing the soundtrack, while Emma Stone -won the Oscar for his performance- and Ryan gosling led the cast of a film that won many awards, highlighting six Oscars, seven Golden Globes and five BAFTAs.

La La Land. USA, 2016. Musical. 127 min. Dir .: Damien Chazelle. Int .: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, J.K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Jason Fuchs, Callie Hernandez.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io