Emma Roberts Spotted With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in NYC After Evan Peters Split

Love is in the air! Seems to be like issues are heating up between “Scream Queens” alum, Emma Roberts and “triple frontiers” actor, Garrett Hedlund. The 2 have been noticed taking a romantic stroll in New York Metropolis following the weekend from her break up with Evan Peter.

Rumors are that the 28-year-old actor, Emma, and 34-year-old actor, Garrett Hedlund was relationship which started after Roberts ended her engagement with Peters. The connection has been foreseeing a breakup for some time. A supply advised the publication that Peters had moved out, however stated it “wasn’t a nasty breakup” as the 2 at the moment are “simply associates.” Seems to be like Roberts discovered somebody higher.

Emma Roberts, stylish in a black wool coat, plaid trousers, and black boots, was seen holding fingers with Hedlund, cool in a denim jacket and black denims as they made their approach right into a resort. A supply advised Us Weekly, “Garrett and Emma have been associates, however that is new, informal, and simply a few weeks previous.”