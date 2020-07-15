‘Emily in Paris’, the new romantic series from the creator of ‘Sex in New York’ that you will see on Netflix

Nostalgic for the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and company are in luck. Netflix has been done with the new series by Darren Star, creator of Sex in New York (note also from Feeling of living and Melrose Place) and plans to release it in the fall. Emily in Paris, as fiction is called, is starring Lily Collins and, like its predecessor, it combines fashion and romance, although this time it exchanges the Big Apple for Paris.

The series, whose first season has 10 chapters, was commissioned in the fall of 2018 for the Paramount Network channel but has finally landed on the streaming platform that has included it in the list of news for next season.

Emily (Collins), the main character, lives in Chicago and works as a marketing executive in a very important company. When it merges with a French luxury brand, the character played by Lily Collins will receive an offer to take over the firm’s social media strategy from Paris. Without hesitation, she packs her bags and begins a new life in a city that offers her other experiences, friendships and romances.

If the story itself has caught you, you still have to know another attraction of the series. Patricia Field, the stylist who was behind the iconic looks of Sarah Jessica Parker and her colleagues in Sex in New York, is also in charge of dressing the character of Lily Collins.

And it’s clear that Phil Collins’ daughter, who is also an executive producer, has been excited by the experience because she has filled her social media profiles with photos with models.

The cast of fiction is completed with actors like Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy, No Appointment), Ashley Park (Stories of San Francisco), Samuel Arnold The Lucas Bravo.

