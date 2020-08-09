‘Elysium’, the place where Matt Damon thinks there is room for rich and poor

In the year 2159, human beings are divided into two groups: the rich, who live on the Elysium space station, and everyone else, who survive as best they can on a devastated and overpopulated Earth. Rhodes (Jodie Foster), a tough ruler, promotes a rigid anti-immigration law, aimed at preserving the lavish lifestyle of the citizens of the space station. Despite this, the inhabitants of Earth will do everything possible to migrate to Elysium. Max (Matt Damon) accepts an almost utopian mission, but which, if successful, would mean the achievement of equality between the people of these two very opposite worlds.

The Dystopia of Matt Damon and Jodie Foster

After District 9 (2009), Neil Blomkamp he opted again for science fiction in what was his second film as a director, and in which he also did the work of screenwriter. Sharlto Copley, who starred in the first feature film by the South African director, was part of a cast led by Matt Damon and Jodie Foster, Hollywood stars who shared a project for the first time.

Elysium. USA, 2013. Science fiction. 109 min. Dir .: Neill Blomkamp. Int .: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, William Fichtner, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, Talisa Soto, Ona Grauer.

