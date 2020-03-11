Elon Musk Drags Coachella for “Sucking” & Wants to Throw His Own “Mega Rave”

Elon Musk is filled with billion-dollar concepts — and his subsequent enterprise might very effectively be an underground rave.





The founding father of SpaceX and co-founder and CEO of Tesla, additionally concerned with a wealth of different companies, is asking his 32 million Twitter followers in the event that they assume he ought to throw a “mega rave cave.” The operate would go down beneath the Berlin Gigafactory, the manufacturing plant for Tesla.

Not solely is Elon promoting this “mega rave cave,” he particulars an “epic sound system” and “woofers the dimensions of a automobile.” Sound like a good time for those who ask us!

He introduced all of this up after completely dragging Coachella Music & Arts Pageant, which was simply postponed till October due to the coronavirus outbreak. He urged Coachella “postpone itself till it stops sucking.”

Elon has since began up a ballot, which has already acquired over 730,000 contributors (90.1% for sure, 9.9% for no). So, “mega rave cave” — are you in? Vote beneath!

Elon Musk’s “Mega Rave Cave”

With an epic sound system & woofers the dimensions of a automobile — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Coachella ought to postpone itself till it stops sucking — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020