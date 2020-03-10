Ellie Goulding Goes Completely Naked as She Raves Over Married Life With Husband Caspar Jopling

WENN/Avalon

Apart from posing for the celebration of 10th anniversary of her first album ‘Lights’, the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ hitmaker moreover opens up about being a ‘complete mess’ sooner than marrying her art work provider husband.

Ellie Goulding has bared all for thought of one in every of her most revealing interviews and {photograph} shoots, raving about married life to husband Caspar Jopling.

The singer is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her first album, “Lights”, by disrobing for a model new #Legend journal unfold – and in a single shot she’s absolutely naked, overlaying up alongside together with her prolonged blonde hair and a hand.

And the accompanying interview is just as raw, with the “Love Me Like You Do” singer admitting she was a “complete mess” in her 20s and has in no way felt additional neutral as Mrs. Jopling.

“I found rather a lot additional happiness in myself with out relying on one different particular person,” she tells the publication. “I’m married now, so that you’d suppose that could be the cue for me to be relying on the alternative particular person, nevertheless actually I may not likely really feel additional neutral than I do correct now.”

“It’s a uncommon paradox, as a results of marriage seems as if it should give you some type of closure for one factor. Nonetheless I actually really feel the choice – it seems to be like a type of freedom.”

Going once more to her 20s, sooner than she had met her husband, Goulding admits she was everywhere: “Once more then I was terribly curious…. I suppose I was such a curious particular person, nevertheless I was very confused.”

