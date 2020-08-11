Ellen Pompeo: just for the pasta

Ellen Pompeo, protagonist of



Grey’s Anatomy, he plans to continue interpreting the surgeon as long as he can Meredith Grey. The actress does not hurt clothes to admit that she does not feel overwhelmed or creatively pigeonholed for always having to play the same role, because her priority, before finding the character of her dreams, is to wear a stable life. That is why she does not feel like advancing her career with other projects, something that is common among actors who join highly successful productions.

As she herself has explained in the Spotify program Jemele Hill is Unbothered : “I chose to earn money instead of chasing more creative characters. I’ve never liked chasing things, and acting, in my experience, is about chasing a lot. You have to chase characters, beg for roles, convince people … I’m not so thirsty, because I have financial stability ”.













The protagonist of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ prefers to continue with the series to have a “home and happy life”

The 20 million dollars annually for this long-running series they are more than enough for the actress, because “personally, having a balanced domestic life was above my career. I didn’t exactly have a happy childhood when I was little, so the idea of ​​finding a wonderful husband and raising three children together and building a home was something I really needed to do to close that hole in my heart, ”she says. The actress is married to record producer Chris Iver, with whom she has three children: Stella Luna, Sienna May and Eli Christopher, ages 10, 5 and 3, respectively.

Pompeo, 50, considers that embarking on Grey’s Anatomy Over 30 was beneficial: “If I had started the series when I was younger, like 25, it probably would have ended when I was 31 or 32, when my six-year contract would have expired. That’s why my age had a lot to do with it ”, he says. “I knew that when I reached 40 I would not want to be out chasing things, running after things, begging,” she admitted. “I prefer to see this for the blessing that it is.”

Ellen Pompeo takes in around half a million dollars per episode. (Richard Cartwright / ABC)













She is passionate about this series that, in addition to being a modus vivendi, she sees as a platform from which to improve society, by addressing issues such as racism or feminism. The 20 million dollars a year it charges make Pompeo one of the highest paid actresses on television. But getting that deal on his contract wasn’t easy. In January 2018 the actress told the portal The Hollywood Reporter who for years earned less than the co-star of the series, Patrick Dempsey, which they used as an excuse to deny her salary claims, until in 2015 he left production. “For me, Patrick leaving was decisive. They could always use him as a lever against me. ‘We don’t need you, we have him.’ And they did it for years. I don’t know if they did that to him too, because we never discussed our agreements. There were many times when I talked to him about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested, ”says the actress.

With his insistence, he achieved a comfortable life, but also opened a debate on the wage discrimination of actresses compared to actors.







