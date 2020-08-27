Ellen Pompeo confesses that seeing herself grow old in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is “a bitch”

Ellen pompeo he has become one of the most sincere people in Hollywood. She is very clear that in the skin of Meredith Gray she has made a name for herself in the television industry, that she has made a life for herself and every time she gives an interview, the statements are gold. The last? A conversation on the Armchair Expert podcast where has talked about how difficult it is to see yourself growing old on screen with Grey’s Anatomy.

Pompeo believes that seeing yourself grow old “from 33 to 50 on screen is not fun”. “You can really see the difference because I wear the same clothes playing the same character,” he acknowledges about the character he has played since filming began in 2004 (to broadcast the first episode in 2005) until filming was stopped in March 2020 for the Covid-19.















And it is that, of course, it is not usual to have such long-lasting jobs on television and where an actor spends so much time playing the same character. Only actors like Mark Harmon (17 seasons in Navy: Criminal Investigation) or Mariska Hargitay (21 seasons in Law and Order: Vee) are in similar situations although they do not always have to be seen in the same blue uniform and the same white coats. “The way I see myself getting old … it’s a great bitch,” she says clearly..

This, for the record, has also allowed her to build a very good life, as she recently explained on Jemele Hill’s Spotify show: “I chose to earn money instead of chasing more creative characters. I’ve never liked chasing things, and acting, in my experience, is about chasing a lot. You have to chase characters, beg for roles, convince people … I’m not so thirsty, because I have financial stability ”.

Ellen Pompeo in the pilot episode when she was 33 years old.

Unlike other actors in Hollywood, Ellen Pompeo has been able to create a stable home with her husband Chris Ivery, whom she married in 2007. He knows where he works each day, he knows the hours, he can make plans with all three children. And his perseverance has been rewarded with good audience results in Grey’s Anatomy and a salary of 20 million dollars annually in recent seasons (as an actress on the medical series and an executive producer on Station 19, the firefighter-centric spin-off).

The public saw her enter Seattle Grace Hospital as a surgical resident and has seen how she chose a specialty (internist), how she married the man of her life, Dr. Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), became such an influential doctor Like her mother, she became a co-owner of the hospital after suffering a plane crash (and the center was renamed Gray Sloan Memorial in honor of her deceased sister), had three children, and was overcoming the death of her husband. And when will it be his turn to retire?

Ellen Pompeo mid-ride as Meredith.

“I certainly want to leave sooner rather than later at this point. Leaving the series while still on top is my goal. I don’t want to be in the series forever. No kidding. If I feel bad or I stop feeling grateful for being there, I will stop being there ”, she advanced about her plans.

But let no one worry about his involvement in the series. While their agreement will end after the end of the 2020-2021 season, the 17th, It seems that the plans of the creator Shonda Rhimes and the American channel ABC is to continue with the series. Three fixed and already quite veteran actors such as Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington and Kim Raver have signed new contracts that would tie them to Grey’s Anatomy until a 19 season.

Ellen Pompeo charges around $ 20 million annually for her involvement with the Grey's Anatomy universe.

Right now, Pompeo would already be tying up the dots to sign for two more seasons and thus arrive at 7 p.m., that is, to play the character until spring 2023. With Shonda Rhimes, he also has a deal: they will continue to write and star in Grey’s Anatomy as long as they are comfortable, feel a certain illusion and consider that they are paid enough for the work done and for having converted Grey’s Anatomy in one of the most successful series of the millennium. At $ 20 million a year, it’s hard to think Pompeo doesn’t get a paycheck to match the feat.















