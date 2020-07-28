Ellen DeGeneres’ program, investigated for racism and bad labor practices

It is one of the most successful shows on American television with more than 2.5 million viewers every night in front of the screen, but now it is in the spotlight. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the program that the famous presenter has been running since 2003, faces problems as a result of the investigation that WarnerMedia has opened after learning of several complaints against it by occupational toxicity. According to Variety, BuzzFeed published a story in July in which 10 former employees of the program and one who is still active accused the team of “racism and intimidation”.

The article cited examples of former employees in which several black female workers were talked about “microaggressions and jokes”, “fear” of retaliation for taking days off for medical or family problems, or absence of pay during the coronavirus pandemic among other examples.

Following the report, executive producers of the Ed Glavin format, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly, regretted the allegations: “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to hear that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It is not who we are or what we strive to be, and it is not the mission Ellen has given us.”they assured.

In addition, they exonerated the presenter: “For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of The Ellen DeGeneres Show It is entirely up to us. We take all this very seriously and realize, like many other people in the world, that we need to do better, we are committed to doing better, and we will do better. “they claimed.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is not the first time that the presenter or her show has faced criticism from workers or any of her guests for the cold or rude treatment they have received on the show. Now, WarnerMedia has decided to take action on the matter and will interview employees and former employees to try to find out what’s going on behind the scenes.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.