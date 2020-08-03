Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to her employees: “This is going to change from now on”

In recent days, his program has been peppered with accusations of racism, intimidation, unfair dismissals and a ‘toxic’ work environment. For this reason, WarnerMedia has taken action on the matter and has launched an investigation (interviewing employees and former employees) to try to find out what’s going on behind the scenes.

Although she is not the target of the accusations, Ellen DeGeneres, as the maximum person in charge of the American television show to which she gives her name, has issued a statement that includes The Hollywood Reporter in which he regrets what happened and apologizes to his team: “On the first day of our program I told everyone at our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show it would be a place of happiness: no one would ever raise their voices and everyone would be treated with respect “, begins by saying. “As we grew exponentially, I couldn’t keep track of everything and trusted others to do the job as they knew I wanted them to do. Clearly, some did not.”he confesses. “This will change and I am committed to ensuring that it does not happen again.”, he assures.

Dave KotinskyGetty Images

The presenter of the talk show, a success in its seventeenth season and renewed for three more until 2022, puts herself in the shoes of people who have felt assaulted: “As someone who was judged and almost lost everything because of who I am”confess “I really understand and have deep compassion for those who are viewed differently, or treated unfairly, not the same, or, worse yet, ignored”. Therefore, he asks for forgiveness while promising that it will not happen again.

The complaint

BuzzFeed published a story in July in which 10 former employees of the program and one who is still active accused the team of“racism and intimidation”. The article cited examples of former employees who spoke of “microaggressions and jokes” to several black workers, “fear” of retaliation for taking days off for medical or family problems, or absence of pay during the coronavirus pandemic among other examples.

Following the report, executive producers of the Ed Glavin format, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly, regretted the allegations: “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to hear that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It is not who we are or what we strive to be, and it is not the mission Ellen has given us.”they assured.

In addition, they exonerated the presenter: “For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of The Ellen DeGeneres Show It is entirely up to us. We take all this very seriously and realize, like many other people in the world, that we need to do better, we are committed to doing better, and we will do better. “they claimed.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.