‘Elite’ stops the filming of season 4 due to a case of coronavirus in the cast

The coronavirus continues its advance and has reached the television series. Now that the production of the new episodes of Elite, the first obstacle has already been found: there is a case of coronavirus in the cast so filming has to be stopped. Fiction confirmed its renewed cast for the new edition two weeks ago but now they have had to stop the test positive for COVID-19 on the team, as announced by Formula TV.

According to sources consulted by Teleprograma, it has been decided to temporarily stop filming to assess and study how to proceed next and be able to offer the entire team the help they need. The name of the actor affected by COVID-19 is unknown but it appears that on Tuesday, which was only the second day of filming, it was discovered that a member of the cast had tested positive.

A renewed cast in season 4

If in the last chapter we say goodbye to Esther Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Álvaro Rico (Polo), in the new installment through the corridors of Las Encinas they will walk Manu Ríos, Diego Martín, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Andrés Velencoso.





The top model, whom we saw in Velvet Collection, announced his signing. “It’s official! I’m joining the Elite family in its fourth season. I really want to!”, he confessed. We have not yet been able to see him with his teammates, something we have done with the rest of the signings.

At the moment we only know the names of the new actors and we will have to wait to know more details about their characters and when we can see them in action. The recording of the fourth season, which will be directed by Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal, it has just started and it is still unknown when the course will start in Las Encinas. Jaime Vaca, David Lorenzo, Almudena Ocaña and Esther Morales have been commissioned to write the scripts for the new academic year.

