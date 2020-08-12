‘Elite’ resumes filming after a cast member’s positive for coronavirus

In Netflix They had everything under control but it was to start filming the fourth season of Elite, which had to be suspended in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the problems automatically came out. There was a positive for coronavirus in August right at the start of the recordings. A week after this information was leaked, filming has started again.

As indicated in Bluper, from Netflix they indicate that “the situation is being closely monitored, ensuring that they receive all the support they need.” In this line follow the protocols to avoid contagion and ensure as much as possible that the team and the cast work in safe conditions.















From Bluper they indicate that it would have been a false positive and, therefore, all the actors work normally





Of course, as the same portal reports, the positive found on Tuesday of last week would have been a false positive. So, from what it seems, filming has been able to resume more normally than expected, since no actor should be absent and, therefore, the production members do not have to juggle to shoot everything where a person does not participate. actor in particular (the identity of the false positive is unknown).

The fourth season of Elite is the first of a new stage where a part of the cast will not participate in the episodes (Ester Expósito, Mina El Hammani, Jorge López, Álvaro Rico and Danna Paola). Instead, new faces will arrive: Carla Díaz, Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi, a Pol Granch who has already had controversy before participating in a single scene, and adults like Diego Martín and model Andrés Velencoso.

Photo of the cast of ‘Elite’ for the fourth season. (Netflix)



Those who will return are Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla, Arón Piper and Claudia Salas, who have to repeat a year in Las Encinas, in addition to a Omar ayuso who will study for the first time at the center and a Georgina Amorós that he will work in the cleaning service of the school following in the footsteps of his mother. What toxic mess will everyone get into this time?



















