‘Elite’ introduces the new students in the first photos of the fourth season

The Las Encinas classrooms are already preparing for the new course. It seems that the coronavirus will not prevent them from opening the doors. As it is already known by all, a few students have registered and will not return. Others will have no choice but to repeat the course. And there will be new students to refresh the plots. Will be Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, Carla Díaz and Manu Ríos, who have already appeared in the first official images for the fourth season of Elite.

Netflix has uploaded the photos on Twitter to welcome them. They are not new faces for the public. Carla Díaz is the most traveled on television: unveiled in He

The prince, had his starring role in Monteperdido and is currently also in

Mothers

, the Mediaset series and seen on Amazon where she plays the daughter of Belén Rueda. Nor is Manu Ríos a stranger, although he is known more for his role as a model and



influence with 5.2 million followers that as an actor (Pepe’s beach bar).









The other two are Martina Cariddi, who had a role in While the war lasts and it came out in an episode of Tell me, and finally Pol Granch, whose name had not yet been leaked in the media. For Granch it is his first role as an actor after making himself known in 2018 in the X Factor contest and being now in his best professional moment having taken out I have to calm down, where he has the song En llamas con Natalia Lacunza (OT2018), your partner in real life.

In the image you can also see Diego Martín (There is no one here, Velvet), that by the age of 45 we can guess that he will not be a student of Las Encinas. Does this photo in the corridors of the Elite school mean that he will play a teacher? Who is not there is Andrés Velencoso. The Tossa de Mar model and actor more or less confirmed her presence in the fourth season and Netflix includes her in the press release but, at the moment, she is absent in the photos.

The other actors that appear in Las Encinas are Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Arón Piper and Miguel Bernardeau who are the ones who return to the Netflix school that has revolutionized half the world.

Those who will not be in the fourth season are Ester Expósito, Danna Paola, Jorge López, Mina El Hammani and Álvaro Rico, whose characters either died or enrolled and were able to leave the largest viper nest in the Iberian Peninsula. It is also not expected that Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente, who left the series in the second season, will return due to the incomptability of filming with La casa de papel, which at that time was Netflix’s priority.











