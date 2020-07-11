Elite: Andrés Velencoso, new signing of the fourth season?

In Netflix they are shopping. And, when we say shopping, we mean signings for the new stage of the adolescent drama: there were many actors who left the ship and it’s time to renew part of the cast to create new plots. And who will appear in the fourth season of Elite? Andrés Velencoso, the model and actor and ambassador of Tossa de Mar.

The information was confirmed indirectly in the Vostè primer program of Rac1. Velencoso entered the program on the phone to talk about Meet Tossa, the promotional campaign to revive tourism in the town of the Costa Brava, and was faced with an unforeseen question: their participation in Elite.













“Who told you this? This cannot be known! They have strained, they have strained! ”The actor reacted light-heartedly and jokingly. As anyone familiar with the practices of television in general and Netflix in particular knows, the information is saved until the company considers that it is the right time to communicate it (and thus, by the way, reactivate the promotion of the series and get hits in the press).

And, if anyone had any doubts about Velencoso’s involvement in Elite, it was quite clear when saying that he should remain silent: “I can’t say anything about this project”. The presenter had no problem focusing on the other Velencoso companies.





The model, therefore, is the fifth signing of Elite for the fourth season although the degree of his involvement and his role is unknown (he has many numbers of being a teacher or the father of a student). The other four are Carla Díaz, Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi and Diego Martín, who have been seen in the preparation of the new episodes.









The actors who will not return, however, are Ester Expósito, Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Danna Paola and Jorge López. In addition, everything indicates that the future of Elite holds at least two more seasons.











